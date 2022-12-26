Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $65.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 141.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

