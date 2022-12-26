Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,130 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AON by 67.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 11.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $300.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.60 and its 200-day moving average is $283.79. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

