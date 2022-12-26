Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 9,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $181.11 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $219.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.