Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 939 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

LMT stock opened at $483.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $347.00 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.13.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

