Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 549,051 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $76.89 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

