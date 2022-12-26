Sabal Trust CO Buys Shares of 6,000 Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 57.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cowen by 66.7% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cowen by 19.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $38.88.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $340.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Cowen had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

