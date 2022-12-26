Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $64.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

