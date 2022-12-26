Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $32,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

