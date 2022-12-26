Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 16,429 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,429 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.93 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

