Oak Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sharecare by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sharecare by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 35,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sharecare by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sharecare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $1.67 on Monday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $590.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

