Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $335.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.07. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $48,997,244. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.