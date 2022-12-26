Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.5% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 236,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

