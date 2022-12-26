Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 8,542 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WNS by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

NYSE:WNS opened at $79.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

