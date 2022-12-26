Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 722 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Novartis by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Down 0.0 %

Novartis stock opened at $90.87 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

