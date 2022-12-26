SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,527.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $38.86 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

