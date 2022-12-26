Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,881 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.4 %

FICO stock opened at $616.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.42. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $638.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.20.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.