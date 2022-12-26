Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.64 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,296 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

