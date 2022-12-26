Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 19,364 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,364 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RFP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RFP opened at $20.90 on Monday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 24.51%.

In related news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Resolute Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.