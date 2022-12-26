Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in APA were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in APA by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in APA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in APA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,564,000 after buying an additional 414,886 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.92. APA Co. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.66.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

