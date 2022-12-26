Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $2,896,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.1 %

MPC stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

