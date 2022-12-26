Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.33 Million Position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

IBA opened at $50.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $36.98 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.