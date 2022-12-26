Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

MSI opened at $256.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.50. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.