Analysts Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Price Target at $236.00

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $239.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.34. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $241.91.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

