Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 670 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX opened at $53.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

