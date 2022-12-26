Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.
Altria Group Price Performance
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
