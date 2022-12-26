Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.45 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

