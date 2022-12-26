Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $64.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $73.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

