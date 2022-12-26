Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 86.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 224.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NSIT opened at $98.35 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

