Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

