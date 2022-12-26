Bailard Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.36.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $534.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.14. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

