Bailard Inc. Sells 4,321 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $12.34 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.