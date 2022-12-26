Bailard Inc. Acquires 161 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Chubb Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $219.65 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.