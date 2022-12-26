Bailard Inc. Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $232.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 749.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

