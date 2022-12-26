iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Cut by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $68.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

