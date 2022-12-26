Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 1,045 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 85,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Valero Energy by 161.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 116,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valero Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $124.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.