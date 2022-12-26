Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $367.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.