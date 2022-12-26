Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $203.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day moving average is $205.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.