Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 292 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKC opened at $84.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

