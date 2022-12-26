Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Shell by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,001 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

