Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $129.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

