Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 301 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.37 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34.

