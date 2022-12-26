Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $183.64 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.20.

