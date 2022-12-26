3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $120.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

