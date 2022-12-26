Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $498.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.68.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,266.67%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also

