Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,510 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 293,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DAL opened at $33.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 301.45 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

