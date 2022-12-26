Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 30,808 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $4,145,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:SU opened at $31.50 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.