Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $219,000 Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,638,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,555,000 after buying an additional 2,315,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,061,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,208,000 after buying an additional 44,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,982,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,807,000 after purchasing an additional 666,652 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 493.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 250,161 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $44.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

