Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

