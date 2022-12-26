Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starr International Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 813,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 103.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.