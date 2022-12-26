Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $96.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

